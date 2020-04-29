West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nice House on corner lot across from community center & pool on one side & elementary school complex on another side. 4BR/3BA, living/dining room, 2 kitchens & hardwood floors. 2 small porches & rear deck overlooking fenced, landscaped backyard. New roof & comes furnished. .15 AC. $115,000. WVHS114018
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
