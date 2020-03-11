West Virginia Land and Home Realty

433 ft. of frontage on Rt. 50, great visibility for your business. No zoning! Public utilities! An AC of cleared, fairly level land in front; crosses small stream & goes uphill & road that leads to level hilltop, have your business in the front & build in the back. 4.05 AC. $150,000. WVHS113864
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
