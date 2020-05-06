Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Brick home in the woods
Capon Bridge - 2,124 sq. ft. home on 5 private acres! Two master suites on main level. Kitchen is inviting and spacious. Brick fireplace and wood stove. Laundry room with utility sink joins the 2-car garage. Large deck and full, partially finished basement with bathroom and 2nd fireplace. Well landscaped yard, outbuildings and chicken coop. Easy commute to Winchester/No. VA.$265,000.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.