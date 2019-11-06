Pioneer Ridge Realty

IMMACULATE HOME
JUST LISTED! IMMACULATE HOME

Keyser - This spotless 3 BR, 2 BA, 2 FB Rancher is perfectly positioned on just over 2 acres! Pride of ownership is evident with perfect attention to detail and custom features throughout! Beautiful flooring, and a functional open floor-plan design that flows easily! The large airy kitchen is spacious and modern, a breakfast nook for casual meals and a formal dining area for traditional gatherings. A 4-car garage with plenty of room for all your favorite toys. Situated perfectly on a lot with beautiful views and privacy! $195,000.

Craig See, Broker

304-813-1092

craig@pioneerridgerealty.comPioneerRidgeRealty.com

