Pioneer Ridge Realty

JUST LISTED! IMMACULATE HOME
Keyser - This spotless 3 BR, 2 BA, 2 FB Rancher is perfectly positioned on just over 2 acres! Pride of ownership is evident with perfect attention to detail and custom features throughout! Beautiful flooring, and a functional open floor-plan design that flows easily! The large airy kitchen is spacious and modern, a breakfast nook for casual meals and a formal dining area for traditional gatherings. A 4-car garage with plenty of room for all your favorite toys. Situated perfectly on a lot with beautiful views and privacy! $195,000.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.