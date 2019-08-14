Pioneer Ridge Realty

coming soon!
North Mountain Road - Nestled just outside the town of Wardensville is a brand new manufactured home with all of the bells and whistles. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with over 1,200 square feet maintenance free living. $129,900
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
