Emery Kenton Boone, 93, of Lewisburg, W.Va. went home to be with his Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Dutch Haven Assistant Living in Maurertown, Va.
Services will be private. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
