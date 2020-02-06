Kathy Elaine Shell, 60, of Baker, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on July 9, 1959 in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Porter and Katherine Sherman Porter.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, with Pastor Sherwin Tharp and Pastor Deborah Shreve officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to McKee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 39, Baker, WV 26801.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.