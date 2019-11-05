Ann Marie Germain of Winchester, Va., died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at The Retreat of Berryville, Va.
Funeral mass was on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Catholic Church in Winchester.
All arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
