Carol Marie (Simmons) Hott went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020. She had lived in Parsons, W.Va. but for the last five years Carol had been a resident of Cortland Acres in Thomas, W.Va. due to her battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Carol was born on May 23, 1941 between Monterey and McDowell, Va. She was the first-born child of the late Gretta Virginia Simmons. She primarily lived with her maternal grandparents and attended the schools of Highland Co., Va. Then in approximately 1956 she moved to Kirby, to live with Byron and Alma Haines to act as a babysitter for their three young children. There she met the love of her life, Gary W. Hott. They were married on March 28, 1959 at Hott’s Chapel Church in Kirby. They had recently celebrated their 61st anniversary.
Carol valued education, so the young mother of 3 children obtained her GED in Hampshire Co. in the mid-1960s. She would use this to begin working for the Tucker Co. Board of Education in 1973 as a classroom aide. She worked primarily at Hamrick Grade School and then at Tucker Valley Elementary School as a paraprofessional in the kindergarten classes with an emphasis on reading. She maintained a 4.0 in all of her college classes.
The biggest change in Carol’s life occurred in the summer of 1971 when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She became very involved with services at the Parsons First Baptist Church. She was also a DJ at Christian Channel 6 and she sang soprano for the Gospel Five and in the church choir. She was the church secretary for many years. She also bowled in the Monday Night Women’s League and participated in many state bowling tournaments. She was a member of the Parsons High School Athletic Booster, the Parsons H.S. Band Boosters, the Tucker Co. Band Boosters, and the Parsons PTA. She was also a loyal supporter of Elkins High School football.
Her greatest gift was as an encourager both for her family and the people that she knew. She wrote thousands of letters and cards to people that she felt needed uplifting. She told her children that they would have no monetary inheritance. That she was going to use her earthly treasure for those that needed it. So she commonly bought school supplies, school clothes, books, birthday presents, and prom outfits for others due to the fact that she grew up very poor and commonly had nothing and she wouldn’t allow her “kids” to suffer the same type of life. Her door knew no stranger. She defended all of those that she loved with an unwavering devotion.
Carol is survived by her husband, Gary W. Hott of Parsons. She is also survived by 3 children, a son, Gregory W. Hott and wife, Allyson (Evans), of Elkins; 2 daughters, Melinda G. Runkle and husband, David, of Bastrop, Texas and Michelle D. Hebb and husband, Danny, of Hendricks, W.Va. Carol was the loving “Gran” of the following grandchildren, Natalie (Hott) and Andrew “Jake” Bava of Pinch, W.Va., Lesley (Hebb) and Derek Stemple of Morgantown, W.Va., Evan and Madeline (Ross) Hott of Elkins, W.Va., David and Lawren (Uselton) Rhoades of San Marcos, Texas, Jacob and Mary Beth (Smith) Hebb of Franklin, W.Va., and Zachary Rhoades of Bastrop, Texas. She was the great-grandmother of Addyson, Isla, and Carter Stemple, Henley, Ella, and Nash Bava, and Sadie Hott. She is also survived by 2 brothers, Royal Lee Simmons and Donald (and Monica) Simmons, and 2 sisters Ella Mae Simmons and Marie (Simmons) and Jamie Brock, all of Virginia, by brothers-in-law Charles (and Mary Lou) Hott of Kirby and Larry Smith of Virginia. She was also “Nanny” to Travis (and Sarah) Simmons of Virginia and “Susie” to Mary Ruth (Haines) Whitacre of Kirby. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother; a sister Joyce Ann (Simmons) Smith; 3 sisters-in-law, Jean (Bowers) Simmons, Cathy (Robertson) Simmons and Nina Mae (Robinson) Simmons; and her in-laws, Woodrow and Estalene (Pownell) Hott that she loved very much and that treated her as their daughter.
The family will receive friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. We will be following and enforcing local guidelines. A graveside service will take place at the Parsons City Cemetery on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. The Reverend Gregory Smith will officiate and interment will follow.
The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Carol Marie Simmons Hott.
