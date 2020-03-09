Fred J. Sowers, 87, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hampshire Center, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 5:52 am
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 5:52 am
Fred J. Sowers, 87, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hampshire Center, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.