Iver Christian Olsen, 53, of Harrisonburg, Va. passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Mathias, W.Va.
Born on October 27, 1965 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of Iver J. Olsen of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Karen Sullivan Olsen Brower of Monterey, Va.
Along with his parents he is survived by a sister, Julie Dunson of Monterey, Va. and a brother, Jon Olsen of Winchester, Va.
All arrangements are private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
