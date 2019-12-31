Russell Eugene Arnold, 67, of Points, passed away on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Born on December 9, 1952 in Three Churches, he was the son of the late W. Edward and Bessie Day Arnold.
Russell worked as a steel fabricator until retirement. He served in the US Air Force for four years, returning to Hampshire County to live. He previously worked with A.A. Herbaugh Auctioneer and was a delivery driver for Shingleton’s. Russell never met a stranger and always wanted to serve his community. He enjoyed fishing and had three good years of fishing every day after retirement. He was a member of the Community Fellowship Church where he served as deacon. He was a wonderful husband, dad, pap and friend to all who knew him. He will be missed by all.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Watson, Agnes Ullery and Dorothy Michael.
Surviving is his wife Elizabeth “Liz” Whetzel Arnold; a daughter, DeAnna L. Treadway, of Bryans Rd., Md.; a son, Thomas E. Arnold of Springfield; a bonus daughter, Lisa Foulk of Hedgesville, W.Va.; 5 siblings, Willie “Buck” Arnold, Frances Allen, Hazel Michael, all of Three Churches, Martha Barnes of Points, Ralph P. Arnold of Augusta; 6 grandchildren and one bonus grandson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Community Fellowship Church at Points. If the weather is bad, the service will be held the next weekend.
