Steven Michael Brown, 65, of Rippon, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, while at home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice.
Born January 30, 1955, in Utica, Mich., he was the son of the late Harry Dwane Brown and Dorothy Weil. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion Post 91, in Romney. He loved being outdoors cutting wood, hunting and cooking breakfast for all his friends and family that visited him at his favorite place, Camp. He worked for Sears for 21 years.
Steve is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda Marie Seats Brown; 2 sons, Matthew Dwane Brown of Shelby Township, Mich. and Jack Weidauer, of Woodward, Okla.; 2 daughters, Andrea Michelle Muszynski and husband Jerid of Rochester Hills, Mich. and Heather Marie Motley and fiancé Jason Brown of Stephens City, Va.; 2 brothers, Paul Brown, and wife Debbie of Maryland, and David Brown and wife Nancy of Michigan; 1 sister-in-law, Cherri Bennett of Oklahoma; 3 nephews, 4 nieces, 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Jack and Betty Bennett.
Services and interment were private.
Arrangements by Jefferson Chapel Funeral Home, Ranson, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.