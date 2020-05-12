Raymond Edward "Ray" Hansen, 58, of Romney, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Born May 12, 1961 in Newburgh, NY, he was the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Hansen.
Ray is survived by his wife, Lou Ann Hansen of Romney; 3 daughters, Amanda Hensley (Jonathan) of Mt. Jackson, Va., Rachel Hansen of Romney, and Kristen Hansen (Thomas Pope) of Romney; 2 sisters, Gail Ambrosetti (Joseph) of Newburgh, NY and JoAnn Hansen of Montgomery, NY; 4 grandchildren, Rebekah, Madison, Robert, and Aubree; 1 niece, Alice Rae Kurman-Kostrubal (Justin) of Wallkill, NY; 2 nephews, Keith Kurman (Rebecca) of Newburgh, NY and Jason Doolittle (Lori) of Wappingers, NY. Ray is also survived by 5 great nieces and nephews, Iris, Paige, Abigail, Grayson, and Lily as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Ray was a welder and fabricator by trade and worked for years at Amthor Welding in Walden, NY. He loved speed and anything that had wheels and went fast. From go-karts to dirt bikes to motorcycles, it didn't matter to Ray, he rode them. He loved racing so much that he became a driver at Orange County Fair Speedway and Accord Speedway in New York.
In 1993 Ray was in a serious automobile accident that left him paralyzed, yet he found a way to continue racing. In 2001, Stock Car Magazine wrote an article about Ray and his love for racing even though he couldn't walk.
As a teenager, Ray also loved to bowl. He rolled numerous 300 games at Hoe Bowl Lanes in New York. Ray also had a passion for hunting and fishing.
As years went by after Ray's accident, he developed many illnesses and fought them every step along the way. The last 12 years have been the most difficult. He was a true warrior and was an inspiration to many. His faith in our Lord kept him going until his body grew tired. He loved his family, his friends, and his dogs. Ray will be missed by many.
Services were held privately for Ray and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Ray's name may be made to Romney Rescue Squad, 549 Center Ave., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
