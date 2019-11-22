Susan Lee Auer, 71, of Augusta, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Susan was born on September 10, 1948 in Bethpage, NY, the daughter of the late Henry P. Jens and Elizabeth Carol Erb. She worked as a registered nurse for Nassau County Medical Center in East Meadow, NY and a charge nurse for over 15 years for Valley Health Systems in Winchester, Va. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester and Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Company and Capon Bridge Rescue Squad. Susan loved crafts, florist, crochet and being with her family.
Susan married James M. “Jim” Auer on November 12, 1976 in Bethpage.
Surviving with her husband of 43 years is a son, Patrick M. Auer (Amy); a daughter Barbara A. Auer (Matt) both of Capon Bridge; a brother, John Jens; 5 sisters, Helen Kinkelin, Elizabeth Podrue, Joan Fontaine, Naney Mullen and Christine Spaulding; 8 grandchildren and her furry friends Chester, Pretzel and Sadie.
She is preceded in death by 7 brothers, Arthur, Albert, Robert, Fred, Walter, William, Henry Jens and a sister, Dorothy Fiesser.
A visitation will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Youth Group, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
