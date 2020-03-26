John Deere Sager, 77, of Rio, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Carisa Bradley in Bedford, Va.
Born on December 17, 1942 in Lost River, he was the son of the late Noah Russell Sager and Evelyn Louise (Welch) Sager.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sperry’s Run Cemetery, Baker, with Pastor Cheryl George officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Sperry’s Run United Methodist Church, 3056 Sperry’s Run Rd., Rio, WV 26755
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
