Carolyn Lee. Michael, 77, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born December 7, 1941 in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Robert Carl and Agnes Katherine Northcraft Alkire.
She had attended the Paw Paw Church of Christ. Carolyn was a graduate of Paw Paw High School and worked at various restaurants in the tri-state area. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. She had been a homemaker in recent years.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Walter William “Bill” Michael; 2 sons, Walter William Michael, Jr. of Winchester, Va. and Robert Rau Michael of Westminster, Md.; 2 sisters, Wanda Wolford of Flintstone, Md. and Pamela Rannells of Raleigh, NC; 2 brothers, Thomas Alkire and Scott Alkire, both of Capon Bridge; 4 grandchildren, Angela Marie Allen, Brandon Tyler Michael, Nicole Elizabeth Michael and Hope Leeanna Michael, all of Westminster; 2 great-granddaughters, Stephanie Allen and Claire Allen, both of Westminster and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 brother, Eugene Alkire.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV with Pastor Dan Wright officiating. Private interment will be in Mt. Union Cemetery, Slanesville, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to MCEAT, P.O. Box 988, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411 or to West Virginia Lions Club Diabetes Fund, c/o Rusty Mall, P.O. Box 61, Hetzibah, WV 26369.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
