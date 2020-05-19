Ethel Mae Funk, 71 of Moorefield, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Adler Center in Aldie, Va.
Born on January 21, 1949 in Rockingham Co., Va. She was the daughter of the late Acie and Irene (Dove) Whetzel.
Due to the Covid 19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
