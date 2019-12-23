Bill Clark, 93, of Romney, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born on November 19, 1926 in Ironton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Sampson H. Clark and Chattie Mullins Clark.
Bill was a mine rating supervisor for the CSX Railroad until retirement. He was a veteran of WWII and a Past Master of Logan Lodge # 99 (Aracoma). He was a loving father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Clark on October 30, 2007, also preceded by a grandson, Scott Allen and 5 brothers.
Surviving are 3 daughters, Nancy Allen (Robert) of Romney, Linda Giles of Huntington, W.Va., Cynthia Winter (Curtis) of Berryville, Va.; a sister, Carrie Lutz of Tituville, Fla.; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney. Interment will be private in Highland Memory Gardens, in Pecks Mill, W.Va.
The family will receive friends on Friday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hampshire County Committee on Aging, Romney Center, 280 School St. Romney, WV 26757
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
