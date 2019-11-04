Robert Keith “Bob” Moser, 80, of Paw Paw, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the V.A. Medical Center in Martinsburg.
He was born March 8, 1939 in Paw Paw and was the last remaining son of the late Ralph Moser and Myrl Powers Moser.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5 at Kimble Funeral Home, 188 Moser Avenue, Paw Paw where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6.
Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Slanesville with military graveside services conducted by members of the Cumberland American Legion Post #13 Veterans Honor Guard.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.