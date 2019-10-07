Thomas H. “Tom” DeHaven, Jr., 67, of Hollywood, Fla., formerly of Winchester, Va., died on October 1, 2019 in Hollywood.
A celebration of life service for Tom will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Little Mountain United Methodist Church, 259 Little Mountain Church Rd., Winchester 22603.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
