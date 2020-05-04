Helen Lee Gess, 74, of Gerrardstown, W.Va. died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center in Kearneysville, W.Va.
Friends may call at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, any time between the hours of 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. To follow government regulations surrounding COVID-19, we’ll be limiting the number of individuals gathering in any given room to ten (10). A graveside service will be held at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2 p.m., but we ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations. Officiating will be Pastor Phil Brumback.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
