Charles Roosevelt Landis, 85, of Augusta, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home.
Charles was born on February 27, 1935 in Augusta, the son of the late Vincent A. and Elizabeth Mayhew Landis. He worked in maintenance for fourteen years at the Potomac Center in Romney, Hampshire Orchard near Hoy, W.Va. and was janitorial worker for the Hampshire Board of Education. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, telling jokes and being with his family.
Charles married Ruby J. Haines Landis on April 10, 1964 in Augusta.
Surviving with his wife of 56 years is his son, David Landis of Augusta; 5 daughters, Cathy Sirk (Adam) and Debbie Haines (Tommy) both of Augusta; Christina Sirk (Tommy) of Criag, Colo.; Cindy Davis (Raymond) of Shanks; Ruby Parker (David) of Slanesville; 2 brothers, Richard Landis of Augusta and Ralph Landis of Delray; a sister: Delphia Catlett of Augusta; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Meade; 2 brothers and a sister.
A graveside service will be held at the Haines Family Cemetery near Shanks, on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. Officiating will be David Bradfield, Minister.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Landis Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
