Betty Lou Benson, 77, of Augusta, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Betty was born on November 10, 1942 in Monticello, NY, the daughter of the late Edwin Charles Stevens and Lula Gertrude Sullivan White.
She was a graduate of Middletown High School in 1960. Betty was a member of the Capon Bridge Country Stompers, enjoyed antiquing and knitting. Betty married her first husband Ronald Frances Galvin on April 12, 1964. Ronald died on August 26, 1993. She married her second husband August Frank Benson, Jr. on October 19, 1995 in Winchester, Va.
Surviving with her husband of 26 years are 2 sons, Ronald William Galvin and wife Gabriele of Front Royal, Va. and Dennis Lee Galvin of Strasburg, Va.; number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by 2 sisters. Private services to be held.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
