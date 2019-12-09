Jake L. Hawse

Jake Levi Hawse, 36, of Yellow Spring, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Frederick County, Va.
Jake was born on December 28, 1982 in Winchester, Va., the son of Richard A. and Dian Spaid Hawse of Yellow Spring.
Jake was a carpenter by trade, enjoyed hunting, basketball, soccer and riding 4 wheelers.
Surviving along with his parents are 3 daughters, Madison J. and Cheyanne W. Hawse both of Augusta; Lettie S. Clark of Romney; and 2 brothers, Jeremy A. and Joall C. Hawse both of Yellow Spring.
A funeral service was held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Officiating was Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Inurnment was private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison and Cheyanne Hawse Education Fund, c/o Capon Valley Bank, P.O. Box 124, Gore, VA 22637.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
