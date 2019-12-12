Margaret Elizabeth Boen Motichka, 75, of Augusta, passed away on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on December 6, 1943 in Rochester, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Tony and Tina (Laffin) Ranso.
Margaret worked as a clerk in a food store. She was a member of the Augusta United Methodist Church, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving with her husband, Allan Motichka, is a daughter, Lisa Marie Kangas of Augusta; other children, Roxanne Marquart, Jeffrey Motichka, John Motichka, Jennifer Motichka, Mary Wren; a brother, Richard Ranso of Cahasset, Minnesota; 2 sisters, Marlene Stotts of Orland, Fla., Harriett Young of Peru, Indiana, 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Augusta United Methodist Church with Pastor Gary Rankin officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday 1 hour prior to service at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
