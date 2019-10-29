Glenn Allen Timbrook, 57, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Western Maryland Health System in Cumberland, Md.
Born on April 5, 1962 in Winchester, VA, he was the son of Glenn E. Timbrook of Augusta and the late Patricia (Poling) Timbrook.
Glenn was a graduate of Hampshire High School Class of 1981. He worked for a tree company and was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Timbrook.
Surviving with his father, are three sisters, Nancy Gardner (Robert), Melinda Pyles, both of Augusta and April Brandt (Mike) of Romney; two brothers, Gay Timbrook, (Barbara) and Tony Timbrook, both of Augusta.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta. Interment will follow in Mt. Dale Cemetery, Shanks. Pastor Denzil Davis will be officiating.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.