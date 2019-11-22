Daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, wife, mother, educator, musician, grandmother, great grandmother, missionary and mentor. Her strength in devotion was a source of spirituality for her as well as those around her. Bettie Sloan saw the majesty in nature and loved the artistry of the outdoors. She found beauty in the world and spent her time helping us all do the same. Always a smile, a kind word, and a gentle tone, Bettie could find the good in people where others could not, and could find hope and inspiration in even the darkest of times. On Friday November 8th, 2019, Bettie was welcomed by her loved ones into her new home in heaven.
Elizabeth “Bettie” Sloan (Williams) Brown was born on April 3, 1926 at Keyser Hospital in Keyser, W.Va. She was the second of four daughters born to Daniel Taylor Williams and Elizabeth Sloan Harmison Williams.
She is survived by her husband of over 72 years, Robert Brown. Bettie and Bob were married at her parents’ home west of Romney on September 13, 1947.
She is also survived by her sister, Jane Wright Williams Slocum of Romney; 2 daughters, Elizabeth Sloan Landaker of Sandy Valley, Nev. and Robyn Brown of Santa Cruz, Calif.; 1 son, Greg Brown of Santa Cruz, Calif.; 3 granddaughters Skylar Arne and husband Shamin of Sandy Valley, Nev., Heather Landaker and husband Kerby of Romney, and Shannon Wilburn and husband Sean of Santa Paula, Calif.; 3 grandsons Casey Morgan Landaker of Santa Cruz, Calif., Frank Garrett Schreiber and wife Katie of Folsom, Calif., and Richard Daniel Schreiber of Santa Cruz, Calif.; 7 great-grandsons and 6 great-granddaughters. She was cherished by all of them.
Bettie Sloan grew up attending the Romney schools, graduating from Romney High School in 1944. She attended Bernau College in Gainesville, Ga. and received her Bachelor’s degree in 1948 from West Virginia University. Much of her childhood included playing in and around the South Branch with cousins and siblings, but never missing a family meal around the table. After completing college, she and Bob ventured across the country, moving several times before settling down in San Marino, Calif.
She taught elementary school for 25 years. She loved the infectious joy of children and took pride in watching them grow over the years. She encouraged and enabled many of her grandchildren’s higher education, always advocating knowledge, hard work and the value of altruism.
Bettie Sloan was a member of the Romney Presbyterian Church and the San Gabriel Episcopal Church. She was active as a teacher, a leader, a world traveling missionary and a pianist.
A memorial service for Bettie Sloan will be held at Indian Mound Cemetery Saturday, December 7, 2019 at noon. A celebration of her life to immediately follow at Romney Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
All arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
