Brittany “B” Nicole Kerns, 29, of Paw Paw, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va. She was born June 21, 1990 in Cumberland, Md.
Funeral services were private.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.