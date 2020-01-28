Clara Mae Arbogast Frantz, 84, of Romney, W.Va., passed unto her eternal reward in Heaven with her Savior and Lord Jesus.
Born September 11, 1935, in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Pendleton Arbogast and Annie Maybelle (Hamilton) Arbogast Ruhl.
Clara is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Alfred “Sonny” Frantz; her brother, Robert “Bud” Arbogast; and sister, Alice Rice.
Clara was a 1953 graduate of Fort Hill High School. She and Sonny owned Frantz Home Improvements in Cumberland before moving to Romney, W.Va., where they owned and operated Al’s Pizza.
She will be missed and remembered by her daughters and family, Brenda Frantz, Tampa, Fla., Barbara Thomas and husband Bobby, Cumberland, Md., Anita Wilson (Anthony Wolford), Capon Bridge, W.Va., and Joyce Pepka and husband Jon, Romney, W.Va.; grandchildren, Robert Weaver and wife Tiffanie, Ridgley, Md., Jim Ferguson, II and wife Leanna, Tampa, Fla., Andy Thomas, Terry Thomas and wife Heather, Lareda Wiland and husband Ray, Scott Ferguson and wife Sarah, Jacqueline George and husband Ray, and Amber Thomas, all of Cumberland, Md., Donnie “DJ” Wilson and fiancée, Allison, and Ryen Pepka, all of Romney W.Va.; 13 great-grandchildren; extended family members; and dear friends, all of whom she loved dearly.
The family invites you to join them for a visitation at the Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 108 Virginia Avenue, Cumberland, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor James Mou officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hampshire Health Care Center and Hospice of the Panhandle for the care and compassion they provided our mother.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to your local church or preferred non-profit organization.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.ScarpelliFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.