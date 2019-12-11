Donald R. Tegeler, Sr., 83, formerly of Pasadena, Md. and Springfield, W.Va. passed away December 6, 2019.
Also known as Whiskey Man, he never met a stranger and enjoyed people in general. Although never a member, he loved going to American Legion, VFWs and Moose Lodge. He enjoyed the tractor pulling circuit and his yearly deep sea fishing trip.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Doreen Schuman (Tim) of Denton, Md. and Teresa Milligan of Pasadena, Md.; son, Donald R. Tegeler, Jr. of Greensboro, Md.; 3 grandchildren, Christine Jallade (Jib), Robert Carson and Bethany Milligan; 4 great-grandchildren, Caroline Jallade, William Jallade, Bradley Milligan and Destiny Ludwig, and a sister Barbara Allin of Pennsylvania.
Memorial services will be held at Gonce Funeral Service, P.A. located 169 Riviera Dr., Pasadena, Md. 21122 on January 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army (https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/).
Arrangements are being handled by Gonce Funeral Service, P.A.
