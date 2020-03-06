Michael “Mike” Anthony Evans, 61, of Stephens City, Va. died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Private services to be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
Updated: March 6, 2020 @ 10:27 pm
