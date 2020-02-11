Sharon Ann Anderson, 68, of Gore, Va. died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Simmons. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Cemetery near High View. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
