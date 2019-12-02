Debra Jean “Debbie” Herron died peacefully after a brief illness at the Winchester Medical Center on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was 66 years old.
Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard E. “Bud” Landis and Helen M. (Wolford) Landis; her father-in-law, R.B. Herron; and an infant son. She is survived by her husband of 40+ years, Ronald D. “Ronnie” Herron of Green Spring; her son, Shaun M. Herron (wife Sarah) of Fort Ashby; a step-daughter, Rhonda Hipp of Tennessee; 2 brothers, Mike D. Landis (wife Teresa) of Petersburg and Mark E. Landis (wife Trina) of Short Gap; 3 sisters, Dixie L. Hott (husband Paul) of Romney, Donna K. Saville of Short Gap, and Daneen N. Glaze (husband Mike) of Green Spring; 2 grandchildren, Calia Herron of Green Spring and Calyn Herron of Fort Ashby. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Opal Free of Lost River, W.Va.
Debbie was born February 13, 1953 and raised in Green Spring. She graduated with the class of 1971 from Hampshire High School and went to work at the Kinney Shoe Factory, then on to the Potomac Highlands Guild where she served the needs of others with disabilities for 27 years. Debbie and Ronnie married in the late 70’s and Shaun came along in 1981. She was a dedicated and loving mother and wife, and was one of those special people who was able to give the same amount of love and care to those at the Guild. Debbie was a 17-year cancer survivor and lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed traveling and loved the beach. Anyone who met her knows she was easy to like and talk to. Her personality was full of laughter and joking around. She also had a serious side about her and liked things to go in the direction she thought best. Debbie’s pride and joy was her granddaughter and she will be dearly missed.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Interment to follow at Forest Glen Cemetery in Green Spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Potomac Highlands Guild, P.O. Box 1119, Petersburg, WV 26847
All arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
