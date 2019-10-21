Carl F. Trenton, 75, of Russeldale Road, Purgitsville died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Born on December 27, 1943 in Keyser, he was a son of the late Fredrick David Trenton and Beatrice Myrtle (Shoemaker) Trenton Harrison. He also was preceded in death by his stepfather, Staton Harrison; two sisters, Alice Trenton and Nancy Boyer; a brother, Arnold Trenton and a half sister, Betty Wilson.
Mr. Trenton was a 1962 graduate of Romney High School and was a self employed stone mason and carpenter. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and attended the Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren. A lover of gospel music, Carl was an accomplished musician in his own right, playing the mandolin, fiddle, harp and harmonica, but mostly the guitar. Years ago, he was a member of the musical group, "Master's Witnesses" and also played on WELD Radio in Fisher, W.Va. for several years. He also enjoyed hunting and riding motorcycles.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Isabel C. (Funk) Trenton; his children, Paul Wayne Trenton of Purgitsville, Michael Fredrick Trenton of Keyser and Teresa Lynn Baniak and husband Jon of Burlington; a sister, Julie Fox of San Diego, Calif.; a brother, Boyd Trenton and wife Trudy of Purgitsville; three grandchildren, Noah Trenton, Michael Brown, Jr. and Brady Brown; a step-granddaughter, Olivia Baniak and a great-granddaughter, Addilynn Mae Brown.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating.
Interment will be in the Old Pine Cemetery, Purgitsville.
All arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, Burlington.
