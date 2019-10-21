Douglas Keith Tomlinson, 57, of Paw Paw passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on May 20, 1962 in Fort Meade, Md., he was the son of Jean Portmess Tomlinson of Paw Paw and the late Keith T. Tomlinson.
Douglas worked as a plumber. He was a graduate of Hampshire High School, Class of 1980. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish. He had a special place in his heart for pets, especially dogs.
Surviving with his mother are two sisters, Deborah Repsher (Terry) and Sue Light, both of Paw Paw; three brothers, Troy Tomlinson (Michelle), Charles Tomlinson (Tuyet), all of Winchester, Va., and James Tomlinson (Betsy) of Paw Paw; four nephews, Michael and Justin Largent, Devin Light, Huy Tomlinson; special cousin, Jody Malcolm and a special friend, Richard Isner.
All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
