Ione Elizabeth “Onie” Manning, 69, of Romney, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born in Hagerstown, Md. on March 6, 1950 she was the daughter of the late Roger Clark Manning, Sr. and Bertha Elizabeth (Beatty) Manning. Besides her parents, Onie is preceded in death by 6 brothers, Baby Corbin, Larry Manning, Joseph E. Corbin, Roy R. Manning, Roger K. Corbin, and her twin, Roger “Butch” Manning.
Onie is survived by 3 brothers, Albert Corbin of Hagerstown, Julian B. Corbin and wife Shirley of Arlington, and Randall L. Manning, Sr. and wife Cathy of Romney; 3 sisters, Connie Reisinger and husband Ed of Pennsylvania, Joyce Patterson and husband Robert of Fort Ashby, and Donna “Elvis” Corbin of Romney; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney with Pastor David Bradfield officiating. Interment followed at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Onie’s name to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North High St., Romney, WV 26757
All arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.