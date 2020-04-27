James Henry “Jim” Barney, 72 of Wardensville, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg.
Friends may call at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory any time between noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. To follow government regulations surrounding COVID-19, we’ll be limiting the number of individuals gathering in any given room to 10. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Greenfield Cemetery near Wardensville. We ask that you please maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations. Officiating will be Pastor Larry Rinard.
Arrangements are being handled by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
