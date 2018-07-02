Mary F. ‘Peggy’ Shields and Warren O. Shields

Mary Frances “Peggy” Widener Shields, 84, passed away at her home in Eagle Springs, N.C. on October 22, 2017. Warren O. Shields, 88, passed away June 21, 2018, at his home in Eagle Springs, N.C.

Peggy was the youngest child of Ethel and William Gus Widener of Thomson, Georgia. She was educated in the public schools of Thomson and Truett-McConnell College in Cleveland, Ga. where she obtained an AA degree.

A native of Thomson, Ga., Warren was the son of the late Willie O. and Sallie Helen Hinton Shields. His step-mother, Claire Smith Shields was also a mother to Warren during his teens and beyond. Warren was educated in the public schools of Thomson, Gordon Military College in Barnesville, Georgia, Mercer University in Macon, Georgia and Crozer Theological Seminary in Chester, Pa.

Warren and Peggy served American Baptist Church congregations in W.Va., located in Romney, Keyser, Williamson and Pocatalico from 1955 to 1988. Peggy worked as a teacher's aide in Kanawha County schools and later as an office manager for a nurse mid-wife in Dayton, Ohio. Warren served as a hospital chaplain from 1988 to 1995 when they retired to Blairsville, Ga. then moved to N.C. in 2013. They were married for 64 years.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother; and infant sister, Emmaline. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elma McGahee; and her 4 brothers, Gemmell, Billy, Herbert and Ronald. They were both preceded in death by their son, Joel S. Shields.

The are survived by 2 sons, Warren Duane (and Cindi) of Hillsboro, Ore.; Paul Mark (and Ann Marie) of Jacksonville, Fla.; 1 daughter, Rebecca Claire (and Ken) McCandless of Eagle Springs, N.C.; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and Peggy’s sister, Pat of Mooreland, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers gift to MMBB Heritage of Sharing, a fund to provide emergency help for American Baptist ministers and missionaries, active and retired. The address is 475 Riverside Drive, Suite 1700, New York, NY, 10115-0049.

Warren and Peggy's children will honor their parents wishes with a private memorial at a later date.

