William Timothy “Tim” Beverlin, 72, of Fort Ashby, passed away suddenly on November 22, 2019 at home.
Born January 15, 1947, in Cumberland, Md. he was the son of the late William “Junior” Beverlin and Carrie R. (Sisk) Beverlin.
He was also preceded in death by his brother Alan C. Beverlin.
Tim was a graduate of Fort Ashby High School, class of 1964. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1970, earning several awards and rising to the rank of Sergeant during his deployment in Vietnam.
He was a lifetime member of the Fort Ashby VFW Post #6667, NRA and Trinity United Methodist Church. He also belonged to VVA Chapter #172.
Tim worked as an electrician at ABL/ATK for 30 years and was a member of the Fire Brigade.
His favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing, especially with his two sons, and he loved watching westerns.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anna Marie (Lease), his high school sweetheart and best friend. He is also survived by his two sons, Bryan T. Beverlin of Fort Ashby and Warren “Todd” Beverlin and wife Darla of Sapulpa, Okla.; his very special granddaughter Rachel who was the apple of his eye; his brother Lenny J. Beverlin and wife Jackie of Fort Ashby; and, his sister Carolyn S. Dewitt and husband Larry of LaVale, Md.
Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, on Tuesday, November 26 from 5-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 27 at 1 p.m., with Pastor Dan Twigg, officiating.
Interment will be in Fort Ashby Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Allen Lease, Craig Lease, Richard Lease, Joe Twigg, Tim Shipley and Don Tephabock.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Graceland Baptist Church Building Fund, 5121 Frankfort Hwy., Ridgeley, WV 26753 or to the Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1110, Fort Ashby, WV 26719.
Arrangements are being handled by Upchurch Funeral Home, Fort Ashby.
