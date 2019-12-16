Mary Lou Edwards, 85, of Romney, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Hampshire Health Care Center surrounded by her family.
Born on October 9, 1934 in Augusta, she was the daughter of the late Jacob William King and Minnie Saville King.
Mary Lou worked and retired from the Kinney Shoe Factory in Romney and was a member of the Augusta CEOS. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leroy L. Edwards on July 10, 2013; a daughter, Elizabeth Marie Edwards; 2 brothers, Robert King and Floyd King and 2 sisters, Clara Lee and Creola Cather.
Surviving is a daughter, Ella Sue Voit and husband Ward of Romney; 2 sons, Roy Eugene Edwards of Winchester, Va., Jay Leroy Edwards and fiancee Carolyn of Fayetteville, N.C.; a sister, Natalie Shanholtz of Augusta; a sister-in-law Mary Lou Riggleman of Romney; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Dennis Voit officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Union Cemetery, Paw Paw.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 p.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or to charity of choice.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.