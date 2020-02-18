Richard Lee Fishel, Sr., 59, of Paw Paw, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 6, 1960 at Cumberland, Md. and was the son of the late Ray Johnson Fishel and Ruby Madeline Miller Fishel.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, where a funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Earl Travis on Thursday, February 20 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Woodrow Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
