Sheila (Downey) Melzac, 89, of Romney, died at home on Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Theresa (Waters) Downey and Leo T. Downey, Sr. Her husband, Vincent Melzac, predeceased her on October 11, 1989. Also preceding her in death was her sister, Jule Slagle and a brother, Leo T. Downey, Jr., a stepson, Stephen Melzac and stepdaughter, Christine Jasmin.
Mrs. Melzac was a graduate of Catholic Girls Central High School, class of 1948, and Catholic Girls Central Business School. Prior to her marriage in 1984, she was employed by the former Liberty Trust Co. for 35 years. While employed, she completed several banking courses. Mrs. Melzac was the owner of Locust Hills Farms, Three Churches, and was a charter member of the Hampshire County Chamber of Commerce.
Mrs. Melzac was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney where she had formerly been a Eucharistic Minister and most recently served as a greeter and a member of the Hospitality Committee. She also retained a lifetime membership in Our Lady of The Mountains - St. Patrick, Cumberland, Md.
Survivors include a brother, John W. Downey, Biglersville, Pa.; 4 step-grandchildren, and 8 nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at noon with Father Giles LaVasseur serving as Celebrant. Interment will be at Branch Mountain Cemetery, Three Churches.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church, 299 School St., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
