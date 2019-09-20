Larry Harrison Day, 67, of Romney, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence while under the care of the Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born on October 12, 1951 in Cumberland, Md., he was a son of the late Oscar Lee and Nora V. (Grabiel) Day. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Ellen Day; four brothers, Kenneth, Harold, Robert and Donald Day and six sisters, Virginia Smith, Ruth McDonald, Ruby Agnew, Wilma Markle, Anna Rounds and Dorothy Livingsgood.
Surviving are two sons, Larry L. Day and wife Tammy and Jacob Day, all of Romney; three grandchildren, Samantha M. Day, Ashley L. Day and Brandi L. Day; a great-grandson, Eli Myers and a sister, Wilda Agnew of Mount Storm, W.Va. and several nieces and nephews.
At Mr. Day's request, his body was donated to the WVU Human Gift Registry in Morgantown, W.Va.
There will be no visitation or services. The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, assisted the family with the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Day's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.