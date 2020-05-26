Mary Ellen Hutson, 75, of Levels, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her residence.
Born on September 9, 1944 in Itman, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Oliver Carroll and Nellie Sunday Sigmon.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Clark III, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.
She is survived by her husband, Norman Cleveland Hutson; 4 daughters, Connie Parry of Levels, Terry DeHoff of Greensboro, Md., Molly Wooters of Edgewood, Md., Holly Watson of Levels; a son, Norman C. Hutson, Jr. of Levels; a brother, Oliver “Butch” R. Carroll of Goldsboro; 3 sisters, Toy Church of Princeton, W.Va., Shelby Edge of Engelside, Md., Viola June Carroll of Marydel, Md.; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Levels Cemetery, Levels, with Rev. Dale Myers officiating. To follow government regulations surrounding COVID-19, we request all attending to maintain social distancing of six (6) feet.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
