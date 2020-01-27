Silvia Mae Malcolm, 84, of Points, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Hampshire Center in Romney.
Silvia was born in Cumberland, Md., on June 23, 1935 to John Theodore O’Brien and Nellie Lee Mowery. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allen Malcolm (d. July 2000) and by her brother, Lawrence O’Brien.
Surviving Silvia are her children, John A. Malcolm (Carli) of Points, Jeff L. Malcolm (Patty) of Keyser, Joe J. Malcolm (Candi) of Points, and Jeanne L. Alt (Glenn) of Points; her sisters, Dorothy Stover of Pennsylvania and Mary Ellen Cox of Romney; her grandchildren, Sabrina Malcolm, Keasha Largent, Bryan Malcolm, Kristen Malcolm, Robbie Malcolm, and Glenna Alt; her great-grandchildren, Damian Turner, Ryan Omps, Jax Largent, and Blake Largent; Silvia is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Silvia was a long-time resident of Points, where she raised 4 children and had a big hand in raising her grandchildren. She grew up in the Patterson Creek area of Mineral County and attended the Old Furnace Church of the Brethren. Silvia was truly a homemaker at heart and loved everything to do with being a mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crafts and sewing, but nothing compared to the love she felt for her family and grandchildren. Silvia had a personality full of humor and kindness that will be remembered and missed.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Points.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in Silvia’s name on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association to Hampshire Center, 260 Sunrise Blvd., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
