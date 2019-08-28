Linda L. Sincell, 74, found her way home to Glory the evening of August 19, 2019 after a long illness. She was born Linda Lea Hess on November 20, 1944 to the late Leonard Berkeley Hess and Margaret Estelle (Kisner) Hess of Pikeside, W.Va. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jeffry F. Sincell of Romney; her sister, Joan Marie Huff of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; a nephew, Jeffrey Huff of Pikeside, W.Va.; two grandnieces and several cousins.
She was a 1962 graduate of Martinsburg High School and found work at Johns Hopkins University and 3M through the 1960s. After several attempts at finding a proper husband, she met Jeff Sincell during the summer of 1972 and the two were married on the 12th of December in Morgantown as Jeff returned to WVU to finish his engineering degree. Linda worked for a pharmaceutical company to support Jeff through his graduation in 1974, and the couple then moved to Philadelphia.
There, Linda landed a job as secretary/receptionist at the Hussian School of Art where her West Virginia accent, her ability to go from sweet to sour in a split second and her skill with salty language found a home. As her 100-pound, five foot six personage met everyone visiting the school, the director would sometimes hide just inside his office with the door ajar so he could listen to her laying down the law to a hapless salesperson trying in vain to get past her desk. She made many friends there, some of whom became prominent commercial artists.
Moving to southern New Jersey in 1981 so Jeff could take a job with a small engineering firm, Linda served as a typist and editor for Jeff’s technical documents and became president of the engineering services company they started in 1985. She continued in that role while she and Jeff earned 2nd degree blackbelts with a local Korean karate master. She was an excellent cook, an immaculate housekeeper, and she maintained over 100 house plants, seven tanks of fish and as many as eight dogs through that period.
Sadly, she fell to illness in 1991, suffering the remainder of her life from depression and anxiety that completely drained her otherwise boundless energy. She will be remembered not for this dark period, but for the earlier, much more lively times when there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t attempt to do.
Friends will be received on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney where words of remembrance will be offered at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Springfield Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 370, Springfield, WV 26763.
Please direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, 304-822-3511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.