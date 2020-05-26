Ronald Craig Poling , 47, of Mathias, W.Va. died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Born on September 21, 1972 in Winchester, Va., he was the son of Ronald E. Poling and Louise R. (Nickelson) Poling of Coward, S.C.
Ronald worked in construction.
Along with his parents, he is survived by 4 sons, Brandon (Nicole) Poling, Brent Poling both of Florence, S.C., Nicolas Poling of Coward, S.C., Dylan Poling of Mathias; 2 sisters Rhonda (Paul) Davis of Kearneysville, W.Va. and Clarissa (Kevin) Dellinger of Dunnellon, Fla.; 2 brothers, Jeremy Poling of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Travis Poling of Inwood, W.Va.; 2 grandchildren, Alihadrow and Ranazamae Poling; nephews and a niece, Jonathan, Chad, Andrew, Morgan, Ethan, Alec, Dalton, Braylon, Kyra and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Due to Covid -19 a private memorial will be arranged at a later date. All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
