Viola Ansley Combs, 87, of Romney, W.Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born August 31, 1931 in Purgitsville, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Vernon Gibson Everett and Viola Margorie Everett Wolfe. Besides her parents, Viola is preceded in death by two sisters, Betty and Dottie Kesner; and four brothers, Willard, Roy, and Dallas Everett, and Arthur Wolfe.
Viola was a loving, caring, beautiful person. She was always there to lend a helping hand to whoever needed it. She was a member of the Community Bible Assembly of God Church and her love for Jesus was never ending. She will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Viola is survived by two sons, David E. Combs (wife Diane) of Delray and Donald B. Combs (wife Pam) of Purgitsville. Four daughters, Sharon Kuykendall (husband Roy) of Romney; Judy Lewis (husband Ronald) of Romney; Bonnie Schulz of Indiana, and Robin Moreland of Romney. Two brothers, Ivan Wolfe (wife Wanita) of Petersburg and Luther Wolfe (wife Kathryn) of North Carolina. Three sisters, Linda Riker of Martinsburg; Joyce Bartle (husband Dean) of Pennsylvania, and Elaine Combs of Fort Ashby. Viola is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Friends will be received on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. James L. Kinnamon officiating. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
Please direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, 304-822-3511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.