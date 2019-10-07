Paul Charles O’Malley, 76, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., died on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home.
Paul was born on January 13, 1943 in Washington D.C., the son of the late Charles M. and Charlotte Reichel O’Malley.
He graduated from Anacostia High School in 1960 and attended the University of Maryland. Paul worked at Meloy Laboratories in Virginia. He was the head embryologist at the Christian Fertility Institute in Easton, Pa. while residing in Nazareth, Pa. Paul moved back to Capon Bridge in 1989 where he resided until his death. He was a director & member of the Classic Car Club for many years. He was a member of the Hudson Essex Terraplane Club and was a founding member of the Chesapeake Bay & Mountain Roads Chapters. Paul did antique car restoration for many years and was well known for his skills as a mechanic. He was active in SCCA (Sports Car Club of America) and AARA (Antique Automobile Racing Association). Paul was a Lionel Train collector and an avid collector of antique kerosene lamps, lanterns, old records players and radios.
Paul was preceded in death by his son, Thomas P. O’Malley; and a brother, Kenneth A. O’Malley. Survived by his wife, Mary Pat O’Malley; and a brother, John W. O’Malley.
Arrangements will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
